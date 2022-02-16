Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th. Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:PK opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PK shares. Bank of America downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $424,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

