Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Raised by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,205,000 after buying an additional 94,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,151,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $306.34 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.26 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.47.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

