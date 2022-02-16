Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Party City Holdco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

Shares of PRTY opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $561.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 227,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,470,290.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,146,483 shares of company stock worth $6,665,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $4,599,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 580.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,917,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,993 shares during the period. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,456,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.