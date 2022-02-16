PCS Edventures!.com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.05. PCS Edventures!.com shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,555 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.05.

PCS Edventures!.com Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures.com, Inc engages in developing, marketing and delivering educational products and services for the PreK-16 market, which includes professional development, proprietary hardware and software, curriculum and comprehensive learning labs bundled with related technologies and programs. It specializes in experiential, hands-on, K12 education, and drone technology.

