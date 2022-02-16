PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. PDF Solutions updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,125. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20. PDF Solutions has a twelve month low of $16.44 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PDFS shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on PDF Solutions from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 99,569 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 154,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,899 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,019 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDF Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

