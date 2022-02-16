Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $142,000 Stake in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 72,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HAAC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

