Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

CBRE stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.72 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

