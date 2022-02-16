Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 85 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,140 shares of company stock worth $20,992,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.25. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $147.55 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.53.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.