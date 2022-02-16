Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 301.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $100.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.60 and a 1-year high of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.95.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 4.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.01%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.