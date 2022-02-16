People’s United Financial, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report released on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.63.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. People’s United Financial has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,468,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,856,000 after buying an additional 1,383,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,612,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,412,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,275,000 after purchasing an additional 162,699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,358,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,082,000 after purchasing an additional 129,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

