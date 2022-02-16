PERI Finance (PERI) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.06 Million

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, PERI Finance has traded up 44% against the dollar. One PERI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $9.06 million worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 13,076,967 coins and its circulating supply is 4,161,693 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

