Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 43,820 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. Perma-Pipe International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.23 million, a P/E ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

