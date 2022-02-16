Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.11

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $8.90. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 6,614 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perma-Pipe International by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

