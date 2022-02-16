Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.11

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.11 and traded as high as $8.90. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.83, with a volume of 6,614 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of $71.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter.
About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.
