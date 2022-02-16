Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

PVL stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.