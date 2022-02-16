Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the January 15th total of 118,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
PVL stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter.
About Permianville Royalty Trust
Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Penn Gaming Stock is Ready to Rebound
- Space Stocks to Buy in This New Era of “Paying Customers”
- Huntsman Aims High, Exceeds Targets
- Don’t Buy The Bottom In Ecolab
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.