Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.350-$6.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $98 billion-$102 billion.

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,591,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,610,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day moving average of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $279.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

