PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lessened its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,813 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in PG&E were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 2,386.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 163.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Price Michael F acquired a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 334.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

PCG opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.82, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $13.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

