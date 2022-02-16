PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Trading Up 5.2%

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,022,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,901,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of -54.32, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.10.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

