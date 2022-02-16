Phala Network (PHA) Market Cap Hits $79.24 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $79.24 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00038895 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00105848 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

