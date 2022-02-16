Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last Week

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for $0.0840 or 0.00000193 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $6.12 million and $116,654.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy's official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy's official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

