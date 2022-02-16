Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 7,854 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $558,105.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16.

PSMT traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.41. 51,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.77 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.86 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s payout ratio is presently 26.38%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

