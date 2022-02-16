Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Raised to $35.00

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of PECO opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

