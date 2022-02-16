Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 685 at UBS Group

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) had its price target raised by UBS Group from GBX 670 ($9.07) to GBX 685 ($9.27) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.00.

Shares of PNXGF stock remained flat at $$8.81 during trading on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

