Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $18.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,973 shares of company stock worth $2,753,507. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Photronics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Photronics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 43,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Photronics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

