Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.42. 124,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,352. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

