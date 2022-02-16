PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.83

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 15873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
