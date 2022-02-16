PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.83

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.83 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 15873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.34.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 884,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.