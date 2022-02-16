Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PIFYF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

PIFYF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 35,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Pine Cliff Energy has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.72.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its assets are located in Utah, Ontario, and Northwest Territories. The company was founded on November 10, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

