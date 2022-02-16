Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Shares of PXD stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.48. 2,267,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,859. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $131.76 and a 1 year high of $232.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.90 and a 200 day moving average of $180.89.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 443,016 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

