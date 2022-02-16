Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.60.

PIPR stock opened at $151.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $103.39 and a 1 year high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

