Piper Sandler Trims Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Target Price to $105.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.05% from the stock’s previous close.

MDT has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.92. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,134,000. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $567,426,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

