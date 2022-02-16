Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.70 billion.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plantronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.33.
NYSE POLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 14,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.87. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $45.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.92.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.
Plantronics Company Profile
Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.
