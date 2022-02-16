Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Trading Up 5.2%

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.76 and last traded at $18.74. Approximately 68,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,783,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLTK shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, December 10th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Playtika from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Playtika in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26.
Playtika Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLTK)
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
