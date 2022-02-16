Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 25,990 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 214.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,017,000 after purchasing an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 28.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 413,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,335,000 after buying an additional 92,755 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 124.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $527.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.15 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

