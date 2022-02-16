Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 37,580 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $22,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in New York Times by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in New York Times by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 869.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 79,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

New York Times stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.27 and a one year high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $47.71.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

NYT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

