Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 126,200 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 126,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after acquiring an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,238,000 after acquiring an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average is $135.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

