Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,864 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 49.3% during the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $170.12 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.35.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

