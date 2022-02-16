Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $18.23 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,361 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 70,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 633,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,872,000 after buying an additional 214,897 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 731,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,375,000 after purchasing an additional 65,237 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR opened at $112.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

