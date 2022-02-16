Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $21.70 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $21,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $105.98 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $109.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average is $94.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.