Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 164.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,660 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 286,166 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Olin were worth $22,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,392,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 4,689.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after purchasing an additional 712,838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Olin by 1,073.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 640,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 585,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Olin by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,278,000 after purchasing an additional 414,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. KeyCorp raised their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

