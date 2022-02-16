Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 4,911 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 223.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 233.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 463,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,162,000 after buying an additional 324,806 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 400.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 302,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,148,000 after purchasing an additional 242,311 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 315.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 299,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,604,000 after purchasing an additional 227,119 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth $48,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amedisys from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.87.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $151.29 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.52 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.