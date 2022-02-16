Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $927,000 Stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,549 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.31.

Shares of IAC opened at $134.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average of $134.20. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

