Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 16.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HFC opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $27.17 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

