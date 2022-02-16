Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 33,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,828,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.45.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

