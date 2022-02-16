Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,347,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,892,000 after acquiring an additional 550,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,597 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after acquiring an additional 240,093 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 930,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,090,000 after acquiring an additional 177,025 shares during the period.
OLLI stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $98.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.70.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.
