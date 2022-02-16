Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,485 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 181.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,945,000 after acquiring an additional 649,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.