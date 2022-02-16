Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Black Hills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 140,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of BKH stock opened at $66.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKH. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.