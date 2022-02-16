Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Acquires New Shares in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 2.3% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Marathon Digital by 12.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.29.

In related news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

