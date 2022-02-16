Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

