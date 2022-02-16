Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $294,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 13.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,328,000 after purchasing an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 13.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,498,000 after buying an additional 336,084 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,992,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Toro by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,779,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,123,000 after buying an additional 224,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Toro by 18.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,028,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,634,000 after buying an additional 319,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

TTC opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

