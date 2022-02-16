Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,130 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRIP shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.52 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

