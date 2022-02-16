Polkamarkets (POLK) Achieves Market Cap of $14.19 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $14.19 million and $129,637.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00039177 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.55 or 0.00105890 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

POLK is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,999,665 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

